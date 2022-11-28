Oklahoma authorities investigating shooting of 64-year-old man

According to OSBI, the victim was "shot at multiple times in front of his home" in Watts.

WATTS, Okla. — State authorities in Oklahoma are investigating after a 64-year-old man was shot in front of his house on Nov. 27 in Watts.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested to help by the Adair County Sheriff's Department, who was alerted of the shooting after the victim called 911 after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

According to OSBI, the victim was "shot at multiple times in front of his home" in Watts. He is currently being treated at a hospital in Arkansas.

