Oklahoma Asst. District Attorney arrested on child pornography charges

According to Oklahoma police, a search warrant was executed at Etherington's residence, and based on that search, he was taken into custody

OSBI says that the investigation identified the First Assistant District Attorney for Payne and Logan Counties, Kevin Etherington as a possible suspect related to the cyber tips.



On Monday, Agents executed a search warrant at Etherington’s Stillwater residence.

Based on the results of that search, Etherington was taken into custody and transported to the Payne County Jail.

He was booked on child porn and cybercrime charges according to police.



The Payne and Logan counties District Attorney has cooperated fully with the OSBI ICAC investigation.

