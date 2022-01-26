Police: Woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run of ARDOT employee

Police say 37-year-old Crystal Johnson has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run last week of an ARDOT employee.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, a North Little Rock woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run last week of an ARDOT employee who was assigned to an I-30 work zone.

Last week, 69-year-old Winfred Petty was setting up constructions signs in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Scott Hamilton Drive when he was struck by a vehicle and killed.

Police say 37-year-old Crystal Johnson is now in custody in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and filing a false police report with a law enforcement agency.

“We are grateful for the rapid response and quick work by the Arkansas State Police to bring resolution to this devastating incident," said Lorie Tudor, ARDOT Director on the agency's Twitter.

The investigation is ongoing.