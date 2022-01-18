ARDOT employee struck by car, killed while working along I-30

The ARDOT employee was putting up a sign, preparing to temporarily shut down the highway for overnight construction when a car driving westbound hit him.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An ARDOT employee was killed Tuesday night along Interstate 30 where he was working.

ARDOT says the incident happened around 8 p.m. near Scott Hamilton Road.

The victim was taken by medflight to a local hospital, but reportedly died from his injuries during the flight.

ARDOT has not confirmed if construction will continue overnight, but the interstate is currently open as of 10 p.m.