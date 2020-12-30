Mother, son found dead in Hot Springs apartment, police investigating as homicide

While checking the residence, Hot Springs police officers located two deceased persons at the scene.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Tuesday, Dec. 29, at approximately 1:25 p.m., officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to an apartment on Wynn Street in reference to a welfare check.

The victims were identified as 21-year-old Shaquilla Watts and her 5-year-old son Zay’vion Watts, both of which are from Hot Springs.

Police said their deaths are considered to be the result of homicide. The investigation is still ongoing and detectives are continuing to interview witnesses.

At this time, there is no suspect in custody in reference to this incident.