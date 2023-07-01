Mayflower officer and three state troopers placed on administrative leave after suspect killed

Arkansas State Police are investigating after a highspeed chase on Sunday morning left one man dead and troopers & an officer placed on administrative leave.

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — A Mayflower police officer and three state troopers were put on administrative leave following a shooting incident that happened on Sunday.

At around 1:00 a.m. on January 8, Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies were doing a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being driven by Michael "Scotty" Helton.

According to reports, Mr. Helton fled the scene which began a high-speed chase through the county and Conway city limits. As the suspect was being pursued by the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office and Conway Police Department he fired at the officers from the driver's side window.

Arkansas State Police then joined in the pursuit of the suspect as he drove towards Mayflower.

Spike strips were deployed along Highway 89 in an attempt to stop the vehicle, and they caused the car to crash. Helton then got out of the vehicle and waved a gun which led three state troopers and one Mayflower police officer to fire their weapons.

Troopers attempted to give medical aid to Mr. Helton, but he died while still at the scene due to his injuries.

No officers were injured in this incident but the Mayflower police officer and the three state troopers have been put on administrative leave— and the investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police.