Arkansas Gov.-elect Sanders addresses crowd at 'Freedom Fest'

Dozens of people gathered in Little Rock for "Freedom Fest," an event to help Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family prepare for her new role as Arkansas governor.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off a series of inaugural events with "Freedom Fest" at The Hall in Little Rock on Saturday.

The event marked the beginning of several activities leading into her inauguration, which is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Dozens of Arkansans gathered for the opening act to help Sanders and her family prepare for her new role as governor.

Sanders spent part of the day greeting supporters and looking ahead.

"I tell people all the time I want to be the chief salesperson of Arkansas," Sanders said.

Katie Hand was a supporter in attendance and said the inauguration will be historical in more ways than one.

"I'm very excited she's serving as the first female governor," Hand said. "I think it's very neat that she's the second governor of the family."

Education is one of the many things Sanders talked about during her campaign trail and Hand supports the governor-elect and her ideas.

"Education is the key to our children's future," Hand said.

Hand, who is a mother of five, said her mother was an educator and it's a topic that impacts her family daily.

"I've seen the incredible impact a good education can have on a child," Hand said. "We really need to focus on that here in Arkansas."

Former Gov. Mike Huckabee also appeared on the stage and performed with the band Capitol Offense.

Hand said the event inspired her daughters and that it served as a reminder that anything is possible.

"Having my young girls watch that and just see the starstruck in their eyes has been incredible for me," Hand said.