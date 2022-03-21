One person dead after motorcycle crash in Rogers

23-year-old Jefferson Davis was killed after a vehicle pulled out in front of his motorcycle, causing him to crash.

ROGERS, Ark. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Rogers Saturday, March 19.

According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on South 8th St. and West Pleasant Grove Road.

23-year-old Jefferson Davis of Springdale was driving a 1993 Kawasaki southbound on Highway 71B and was approaching the intersection of W Pleasant Grove Road when another vehicle turned in front of him on a green light.

According to the accident report, Davis hit his brakes, ultimately laying the motorcycle over and skidding southbound through the intersection.

The weather was clear at the time of the crash. No other details have been released.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.