Man charged in 3 deaths after bodies found in Oklahoma

61-year-old Robert Edwin Lewis faces murder charges after the bodies of his girlfriend and two other people were found buried in northeastern Oklahoma.

Court documents show 61-year-old Robert Edwin Lewis of Stilwell faces three first-degree murder charges.

Authorities found the bodies of his girlfriend, Deanna Tippey of Cherokee County, Oklahoma, and Quinley Lamb and Brian Shackleford from Sharp County, Arkansas, on Friday and Saturday.

The discovery came after Lamb's brother and Lewis' ex-girlfriend reported that they had found one body on land owned by Lewis.

Court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on Lewis' behalf.

