Police: Former Muldrow fire chief shot and killed in suspected domestic dispute

Officials say Joe Shamblin was shot and killed after an alleged dispute Saturday, Jan. 29.

An FBI investigation is underway after a former Muldrow fire chief was shot and killed over the weekend.

According to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane, deputies were called to a home just outside of Muldrow Saturday, Jan. 29. The call came in as a dispute between two brothers-in-law. Joe Shamblin, who was shot and killed, has been identified as the victim.

According to Sheriff Lane, the incident happened at the suspected shooter's home.

According to Muldrow Police Chief George Lawson, Shamblin was a former employee of the City of Muldrow. He was also at one time the Muldrow fire chief and a former reserve officer.

Federal investigators have taken over the case since Shamblin was Native American.

No further details surrounding the investigation or the suspect's identity have been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this ongoing investigation.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.