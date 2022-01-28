FBI asking public for help solving 2006 murder of Arkansas woman

The FBI put out a statement offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that would lead to the conviction of the killer of Tracy Jones in 2006.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI put out a statement offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that would lead to the conviction of the person(s) who killed Arkansas woman Tracy Jones in 2006.

Jones' body was found by Memphis police authorities in a "semi-wooded area on the side of the road" in late November 2006, 11 days after she was last seen.

Jones was 19 years old when her body was found.

According to the FBI, Jones was known to sell magazines at a truck stop near the Galloway exit on Interstate 40 near North Little Rock.

Investigators believe whoever was responsible for her death may have been in the trucking industry.

