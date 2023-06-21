Organizations bring awareness to sexual abuse against children

The conference will be happening until Friday, June 23 at the Don Tyson School of Innovation, and it is free and open to the public.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF) conference at the Don Tyson School of Innovation (DTSI) aimed to help law enforcement identify, locate, and track predators, says CEO of NCPTF Kevin Metcalf.

"We bring together law enforcement from around the world— we've got international law enforcement represented here, we've got technology professionals, prosecutors, some military, and a lot of people that have an interest in protecting children. What we're working on is really focused on technology. Parents right now are facing something that no other parents in history have had to face. There have been advances in technology [throughout history], but those past advances did not allow a predator to reach your child in the backseat of your car, while they're in their bedroom at home, through their gaming system, or when they're in the library at the public school."

Human Trafficking Detective Joseph Scaramucci says when it comes to sexual assault and child exploitation, there is a certain time frame for opportunities for those types of incidents, and most happen Monday - Friday.

"There are times when it happens more. [In the] summertime, all the kids are at home right now.... well who else is at home? people who are abusing them. So we do see that kind of increase," Scaramucci explained.

Scaramucci says there are a few signs to look out for when it comes to sexual abuse, "The biggest sign for me is that ... we know our kid's personalities, we know the personalities of those that are around us, so if that changes, we need to ask why ... We need to be there to talk to them."

The Director of Operations for the Children's Safety Center in Springdale Casey Atwood says, "With young children often one of the signs is sexually acting out beyond their age level. That child needs to have either seen, heard, or experienced something like that to be able to act it out."

Atwood says that "90% of the time, an abuser is someone that knows that child and is loved and trusted by that child ... or someone in their family. So I think it's really important that we all educate ourselves and get out of that stranger danger mindset because that's not nearly as common. Typically abusers want to build a relationship with that child so they can have access," Atwood said.

