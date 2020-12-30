Fort Smith Police make arrest in Sunday shooting

A 21-year-old is being extradited to Fort Smith after being arrested in Oklahoma for a shooting that occurred Sunday on Johnson Street.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 21-year-old is being extradited to Fort Smith after being arrested in Oklahoma for a shooting that occurred on Dec. 27, 2020.

The Fort Smith Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify Dylan Mikal Moreland, 21, as the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at the 5200 blocks of Johnson Street in Fort Smith, according to Aric Mitchell, Fort Smith Police Department Public Information Officer.

Moreland was arrested by Fort Smith detectives and members of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after a warrant was obtained. He was taken into custody without incident, Mitchell said.

The victim of the shooting was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Mitchell says the shooting victim suffered life-threatening injuries, and that their condition has since stabilized.

Moreland is facing a 1st degree Battery charge. It's unclear at the moment when he will be in court.