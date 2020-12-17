1 dead, 2 paramedics injured in Pine Bluff shooting

The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of investigating a shooting that left one dead and two injured.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to Pine Bluff police reports, on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 4:30 a.m. officers responded to a call of two paramedics being shot on West 23rd Ave.

Once officers were on scene, they found one paramedic sitting in the back of the ambulance bleeding, while the another was laying on the ground beside the ambulance saying they both had been shot.

One paramedic said a shirtless male with a blanket wrapped around him had beaten his girlfriend.

While tending to the female victim in the back of the ambulance, the suspect, 22-year-old Kevin Curl Jr., walked up to them aggressively.

The paramedic said when he told Curl to back up, he walked up to him and pushed him and asked him what he was going to do about it. When Curl pushed him, the paramedic said he defended himself and punched Curl.

Curl then pulled out a gun and shot him and the other paramedic approximately three times each in the chest, pelvic and abdomen areas. One paramedic said when Curl started shooting them, he returned fire and shot Curl.

Police say Curl was found laying in the kitchen floor West 23rd Ave. residence.

The suspect's father said he was in the back of the house in his bedroom when Curl Jr. ran into the house screaming "dad." He said Curl Jr. crawled inside the house and laid on the kitchen floor stating he had been shot. Curl died from his injuries prior to officers arrival.

The paramedics were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Both medics were sent to surgery and no further information on their condition is available at this time.