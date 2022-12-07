Fort Smith Police investigating shooting incident involving one victim

An investigation is underway into a shooting incident in Fort Smith involving a victim being taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Fort Smith involving a victim being taken to the hospital.

On Tuesday, July 12, Fort Smith Police say officers responded to a shooting incident in the 5500 block of Whitney Circle.

Police say upon arrival, one male victim was located and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries is currently unknown.

With the investigation underway, more information will be released when available. No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information that can assist, please dial 911 or call (479) 709-5000. Reward-eligible tips, up to $1,000, must be submitted through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.