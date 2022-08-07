Police: Woman hit by vehicle on Hwy. 64 in Van Buren

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 64 and Crape Myrtle Road around 3 p.m. Friday, July 8.

VAN BUREN, Ark — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Highway 64 in Van Buren.

According to Captain Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department, a 40-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 64 and Crape Myrtle Road around 3 p.m. Friday, July 8.

She was life-flighted to a Northwest Arkansas hospital in critical condition, according to Cpt. Wear.

The woman's identity has not been released at this time.

Cpt. Wear says the driver has not been charged with anything at and toxicology is being done as is standard with severe injury accidents.

No further details have been released.

