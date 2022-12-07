Fayetteville police ask for help solving cold case of man shot multiple times

In December 2020, Fayetteville police found Cameron Johnson dead in his car after he was shot multiple times.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In December 2020, Fayetteville police found 32-year-old Cameron Johnson's body in his vehicle after being shot multiple times.

Police were responding to what was reported as a shooting incident on West Deane Street that Sunday and pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.

No other information had been released by the Fayetteville Police Department until July 12, 2022, when the department posted on Facebook asking for help in solving the homicide.

"WE NEED YOUR HELP," the post says, "This homicide investigation is still open and we need your help in the pursuit of justice for Cameron's family and children."

If you have any information, please contact Detective Mixon at (479) 587-3520.

