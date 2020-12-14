x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Fayetteville Police find man dead in a vehicle due to multiple gunshot wounds

Police responded to a shooting incident at 2319 W. Deane St. on Sunday and found 32-year-old Cameron Johnson dead.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fayetteville Police responded to a shooting incident at 2319 W. Deane St. on Sunday (Dec. 13) at approximately 12:43 a.m. 

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old unresponsive man, later identified as Cameron Johnson, in a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

This is a developing story. We will update as new information becomes available.

*An earlier version of this story said the shooting occurred in Fort Smith. 

RELATED: Tulsa man arrested for stealing $70K bracelet from Underwoods Jewelers in Fayetteville; woman caught wearing stolen jewelry

RELATED: City of Fayetteville receives 38-acre donation for Underwood Park