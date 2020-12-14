Fayetteville Police find man dead in a vehicle due to multiple gunshot wounds

Police responded to a shooting incident at 2319 W. Deane St. on Sunday and found 32-year-old Cameron Johnson dead.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fayetteville Police responded to a shooting incident at 2319 W. Deane St. on Sunday (Dec. 13) at approximately 12:43 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old unresponsive man, later identified as Cameron Johnson, in a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

This is a developing story. We will update as new information becomes available.