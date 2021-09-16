Police: One person injured in Fayetteville neighborhood shooting

Police say a suspect has already been arrested for the Thursday afternoon shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Thursday, Sept. 16, afternoon.

According to a social media post from the Fayetteville Police Department, the department received multiple calls concerning a shooting outside a home in the area of Leverett Ave. and Kelley St.

A gunshot victim was located at the scene and transported to an area hospital.

The Fayetteville Police Department says that a suspect was quickly arrested in a west Fayetteville neighborhood thanks to multiple tips.

Details surrounding the shooting suspect and victim have not been released at this time.

5NEWS has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.