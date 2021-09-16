Police: One person injured in Fayetteville neighborhood shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Thursday, Sept. 16, afternoon.
According to a social media post from the Fayetteville Police Department, the department received multiple calls concerning a shooting outside a home in the area of Leverett Ave. and Kelley St.
A gunshot victim was located at the scene and transported to an area hospital.
The Fayetteville Police Department says that a suspect was quickly arrested in a west Fayetteville neighborhood thanks to multiple tips.
Details surrounding the shooting suspect and victim have not been released at this time.
5NEWS has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.