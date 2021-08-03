Man faces attempted capital murder charge for Rogers drive-by shooting

Police responded to a gas station in Rogers Sunday morning after a man called saying he had just been injured in a drive-by shooting down the street.

ROGERS, Ark. — A man could be charged with attempted capital murder following a drive-by shooting in Rogers over the weekend.

Officer Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department said a 911 call was made Sunday (March 7) at 3:30 a.m. from the inside Kum & Go gas station on North Pleasant Grove Road and North Bloomington Street from a man who had just been injured in a drive-by shooting.

During an investigation of the incident, police determined that the shooting happened down the street from the gas station near a Popeyes restaurant.

Foster says the victim, who has not been identified, was walking near the resturant when Anthony Brown, 39, allegedly fired two shots from a vehicle, striking the man.

The victim then walked to the Kum & Go gas station and called 911, where he was later met by first responders to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Foster says Brown was located at around 5 a.m. Sunday in Springdale, where he was arrested.

Foster told 5NEWS Brown and the victim know each other.

Brown faces several charges related to the shooting, including attempted capital murder, 1st-degree battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and possession of a firearm by certain persons.