Watch: Car stolen from Fort Smith gas station as owner chases behind

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Video obtained by 5NEWS shows a pair of thieves stealing an unattended car at a Fort Smith gas station.

The alleged crime happened Tuesday, Nov. 2, at a Z-Mart on Zero Street in Fort Smith.

The video shows a woman pulling up to get gas. As she walked towards the store, a woman and another unidentified suspect circled her car, jumped inside, and sped off as the owner ran behind.

The vehicle owner told 5NEWS that police believe the car the suspects were traveling in was also stolen.