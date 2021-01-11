Police: Oklahoma felons arrested after meth found in Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies box

Police say the felons stuffed 100 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 150 Xanax pills, 1/2 pound of marijuana inside an Oatmeal Creme Pies box.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark — Two felons from Oklahoma were arrested in Arkansas this week after police say they found a hundred grams of meth, Xanax pills and marijuana stuffed inside a Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies box.

The vehicle the pair (who have not been identified) was traveling in was pulled over in Johnson County, Ark., for a traffic violation, according to a social media post made by the sheriff's department.

Police say in the post that the male driver fled on foot after a deputy spotted a meth pipe inside the vehicle and that the female passenger attempted to hide a small bag of pills.

A K9 officer with the Clarksville Police Department was called to the scene. The officer was able to locate the male driver in a wooded area nearby.

Police then discovered that both the man and woman were felons from Oklahoma - with the female having an active warrant out of Oklahoma City for alleged vehicle theft.

A search of the vehicle led police to find 100 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 150 Xanax pills, 1/2 pound of marijuana and a handgun with the serial numbers scratched off.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says a majority of the narcotics were found concealed inside a Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie box.

"As cops, we can't begin to tell you how much that upset us! Snack food is our life," The social media post from the sheriff's office states. "If criminals start messing with Zebra Cakes too, we're gonna take it personal!