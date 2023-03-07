Bentonville man convicted for guiding illegal hike that led to man's death

A Bentonville man who led hikes on the Buffalo National River without a permit has been convicted after a man died on one of his guided hikes.

HARRISON, Ark. — A Bentonville man has been convicted by a federal judge after he guided an illegal hike that led to the death of a man who fell 15 feet from the path on the Buffalo National River.

47-year-old Jeffrey Michael Johnson created an outdoor adventure group on Facebook which advertised unlimited hikes a year for $20, according to US District Attorney David Fowlkes.

During the National Park Service's investigation, it was discovered that Johnson told park rangers that he had been soliciting money and operating without a permit to lead guided hikes for seven years on the Buffalo National River.

This came to light after the hiker's death on May 7, 2022, while Johnson led a guided hike to the Eye of the Needle in the Indian Creek area.

The federal judge found Johnson guilty on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 7, 2023.

