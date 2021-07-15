Bentonville suspect arrested in fatal Springfield shooting

A suspect in the shooting, 45-year-old Robert Weiser, of Bentonville, Arkansas, was arrested and booked into jail on a possible second-degree murder charge.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Police identified the victim of Wednesday's shooting as 33-year-old Tanner Stichka, of Springfield.

A suspect in the shooting, 45-year-old Robert Weiser, of Bentonville, Arkansas, was arrested and booked into jail on a possible second-degree murder charge.

Police said the victim was parked in a van when a man on foot approached him.