Bentonville suspect arrested in fatal Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside a Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Police identified the victim of Wednesday's shooting as 33-year-old Tanner Stichka, of Springfield.
A suspect in the shooting, 45-year-old Robert Weiser, of Bentonville, Arkansas, was arrested and booked into jail on a possible second-degree murder charge.
Police said the victim was parked in a van when a man on foot approached him.
Police said some type of altercation occurred and Stichka was shot.
