Man accused of shooting Prairie Grove officer pleads not guilty to attempted capital murder

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The man accused of shooting a Prairie Grove police officer in May has pled not guilty to an attempted capital murder charge. Prairie Grove Officer Tyler Franks had to have one leg amputated due to the injuries he sustained from the shooting.

42-year-old Nickolas Colbert was arraigned before a Washington County Circuit Court Judge Wednesday (June 23).

He will appear in court again on August 31, 2021.

Once on scene, Franks and Gibson entered the residence and attempted to enter a bedroom.

That's when Colbert allegedly fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and handgun at close range, striking Franks three times, critically wounding him. Gibson then fired five rounds striking Colbert at least four times, the Prairie Grove Police Department reported.

Colbert retreated further into the bedroom while still armed, and Gibson was able to remove Franks from the house and immediately applied two tourniquets.

Franks was transported to the Washington Regional Medical Center, where he underwent multiple surgeries. Colbert was also taken to Washington Regional, where he underwent surgery and was eventually taken to the Washington County Jail.

Franks had to have one of his legs amputated due to the alleged shooting and underwent rehab. After rehab, community members welcomed Franks home with a parade.