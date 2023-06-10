Arkansas State Police: High-speed chase exceeding 100 mph ends in multi-vehicle crash in Fort Smith

Officials said Burrough rear-ended a vehicle at the intersection of Massard and Zero streets, which then collided with two other vehicles.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A woman and a baby were rear-ended in Fort Smith by a suspect fleeing police in a high-speed chase on the night of Thursday, Oct. 6 Arkansas State Police (ASP) confirmed. The crash happened at the intersection of Massard and Zero streets, temporarily halting traffic.

When reports of a police pursuit possibly being a factor in a major crash were first sent to 5NEWS just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, we reached out to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD). A spokesperson with FSPD responded Friday morning saying the chase involved the Barling Police Department and state police.

After reaching out to Cindy Murphy with ASP, she responded Friday afternoon saying that it was a high-speed chase involving state police and the Fort Smith Police Department. Murphy said both agencies were pursuing Randell Burrough in a chase that at times exceeded 100 mph.

Murphy said Burrough rear-ended a vehicle at the intersection of Massard and Zero streets, which then collided with two other vehicles driving in the opposite direction. The car Burrough rear-ended had a woman and a baby inside.

According to Murphy, the baby was unharmed and the woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated and soon released.

Burrough, a resident of Spiro, Okla. was also taken to a nearby hospital and was then transported to the Sebastian County Detention Center. Murphy said several grams of meth, scales, and a firearm were found in his vehicle.

Sebastian County arrest records state that Burrough is facing 14 charges, including endangering the welfare of a minor, being a fugitive, and aggravated assault along with drug and gun possession charges.

He's being held on a $20,750 bond and his next appearance in court is scheduled for Oct. 11 at Fort Smith Circuit Court.