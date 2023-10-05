Former Sebastian County public defender pleads guilty to possession of child sex abuse material

The 2016 arrest affidavit details that Stewart placed an ad searching for contact with a “young guy” or “son.”

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A former Sebastian County public defender has pleaded guilty to possession of child sex abuse material. Daniel Stewart, 64, was arrested back in 2016 by Faulkner County Police during a sting.

Stewart was originally arrested on the charge of conspiracy to commit rape but has since accepted a plea agreement to one charge of possession of child sex abuse material, court documents say.

The 2016 arrest affidavit details that Stewart placed an ad searching for contact with a “young guy” or “son.” Communication moved from email to the Kik messenger app, and arrangements to meet in Conway were made, but then the plans changed to meeting at a Fort Smith hotel. Stewart allegedly believed that he was meeting with an adult male and his 13-year-old son, according to the affidavit.

Stewart was arrested as soon as he arrived at the hotel, he was taken into custody, and his vehicle was impounded.

His sentencing is set for Nov. 15, 2023, in Little Rock in the Eastern District Federal Court. The plea agreement was filed on June 8, 2023.