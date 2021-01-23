Arkansas man accused of beating Capitol officer with flagpole ordered held

Peter Stager will remain in jail as he awaits trial.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal judge has ordered an Arkansas man accused of beating a police officer with a flagpole during the riot at the U.S. Capitol to remain in jail as he awaits trial.

U.S. Magistrate J. Thomas Ray on Friday ordered the detention of Peter Stager, who was arrested last week in Arkansas on a charge of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.