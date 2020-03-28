Coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma at 42, one in Sequoyah County

There are currently 1,159 cases and 42 deaths in total in the state of Oklahoma.

Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma continue to rise and there are 42 reported deaths so far.

One of the deaths due to COVID-19 is in Sequoya County.

According to Steve Rutherford Sequoyah County Emergency Manager,

first responders responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon, where a woman was found in her home in critical condition.

First responders tried to revive her, but she passed away in her home.

After her body was sent to the Oklahoma medical examiner, it was confirmed that she died of COVID-19. The victim was not previously tested and did not know she had the virus.

Medical responders involved, have been tested and all have tested negative for the virus