Fayetteville's Wilson Park Pool & Splash Pad to open soon

Fayetteville announced the Walker Park Splash Pad and Wilson Park Pool will both be opening soon for the 2022 summer season.

The Walker Park Splash Pad will open Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and remain open through Sunday, Sept. 18. The splash pad features include floor geysers and interactive above-ground sprays. The splash pad is free to the public. For splash pad rules and additional information, click here.



The Wilson Park Pool will open Saturday, May 28, with open swim hours being 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adult lap swim hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend.



The Wilson Park Pool also offers a variety of youth and adult swim lessons, youth recreation swim team programs, dive-in movies and private pool party reservations.

Admission to the pool is $4 for adults and $3 for kids ages 15 and younger. Multiple-visit passes, family passes and season passes are available. For more information, click here.



To learn more about Fayetteville’s Parks and Recreation offerings, call (479) 444-3471 or click here.

