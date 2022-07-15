Residents of Fayetteville apartment complex calling for help

“I am nothing but a dollar sign to these people…obviously,” said a Highpoint Apartment resident who wishes to remain anonymous.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Residents of the Highpoint Apartment complex in Fayetteville are calling for help. Saying, they have been dealing with sewage inside their apartments for years and can’t get a hold of management. Now, the city and state are involved.

5NEWS first reported on this issue in May, management told 5NEWS then, it did not know this was a problem until we told them. Saying they would fix it. Months later, residents say they are dealing with the same thing.

“No man, no woman, no one should be exposed to those type of conditions,” said Ward One, Fayetteville City Councilmember D’Andre Jones. “No one should be exposed to those type of conditions and it’s very unfortunate that this situation that’s happening in Fayetteville and in ward one. “

Residents say, the problems don’t end there.

“It’s sewage, it’s electrical problems,” said Shaletha Parks, a four-year Highpoint Resident.

Parks says problems have been ignored for years.

“And now we are looking at the consequences of doing that,” said a resident dealing with sewage backup.

Residents say it wasn’t until the city got involved that management acted.

“The small fixes, the band-aids are not really what’s happening,” said Executive Director of Circles in NWA, Christina Williams. “This is deep-rooted problems.”

Councilmember Jones called on the Fayetteville Building Safety to inspect the claims of residents.

“It looked like it had been clean up recently, said City of Fayetteville Development Services Director Johnathan Curth. “So, it appeared that some effort had be made.”

However, Curth says it was only a temporary fix, because inspectors returned to the complex again this week and residents were still dealing with sewage issues.

“Goes beyond nuisance or an unsanitary situation to potentially dangerous,” Curth said.

“If the shoe was on the other side,” said Parks. “How would you feel?”

Fayetteville is now asking the complex to fix the sewage line. Residents says improvement are currently being made. Fayetteville will inspect the property again, next week.

“I believe that they have been backed into a corner to the point where they have no option to fix it,” said a Highpoint resident.

5NEWS did reach out to management at the complex multiple times. Wanting to ask why it took so long to fix the problem. However, they haven’t got back with us.

