Residents at a Fayetteville apartment complex waiting months for sewage problems to get fixed

Residents of a Fayetteville apartment complex saying they have been dealing with sewage inside their apartments for years and can’t get a hold of management.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Residents at the High Point Apartment Complex in Fayetteville say they have been dealing with unaddressed sewage and cannot get a hold of management.

"This is like the 5th one. Only this is the worst. Flooding...from the toilet,” said Debbie Mendoza has been living in the High Point Apartments for nearly four years.

She says the sewage flooding has never been as bad as it was in March 2022.

"It just boiled, raw sewage everywhere,” Mendoza said. “Clear out into the hallway."

She claims the water was ankle deep and when she complained about it, she says nothing was done.

"I tried to call for help,” Mendoza said. “Couldn't get no manager, nobody from maintenance."

Dallas-based Antelope Exclusive Properties LLC is listed as the company over the apartments. According to them, they took over in November and residents say it's been hard to contact them, but once Mendoza did get someone on the phone, she got someone from North Carolina.

"He gotten the phone call that we needed help,” Mendoza said. “I said, yeah but you’re in North Carolina and I'm in Arkansas. He says ‘sorry ma'am. But I can't help you.’ And that was the only one that contacted us.

Since then, Mendoza has had to stay at hotels and her apartment is left with several half-finished jobs and open nails.

"So, we're kind of in a mess,” Mendoza says.

5NEWS spoke with management at Antelope Exclusive Properties LLC over the phone. It says it never knew about the problem until 5NEWS told them about it. Adding that it is asking regional management to take care of it immediately. However, residents say this problem should've been taken care of months ago.

