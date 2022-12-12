Pea Ridge community unveils memorial for Officer Kevin Apple

The city dedicated Dec. 12 as Officer Kevin Apple Day after his badge number, 1212.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge community gathered on Officer Kevin Apple Day to commemorate a new memorial in his name.

Officer Kevin Apple died in the line of duty on June 2021 after being struck and killed by a fleeing suspect. The city dedicated Dec. 12 as Officer Kevin Apple Day after his badge number, 1212.

"It's just our very feeble way of trying to keep his memory alive," said Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

"Officer Apple was loved. He was very kind. He was humorous. He was always upbeat and kept us laughing, and so we miss officer Apple a lot," said Lynn Hahn, the chief of police of the Pea Ridge Police Department.

Monday's ceremony was held at the gas station where Officer Apple was struck.

"Not so much about writing the tickets. But if somebody needed help, he was the officer that would do that. And I think that's kind of what's created now," said Nathan See, mayor-elect of Pea Ridge.

"Every morning we would come in and that would be the first thing he would do, is try to make us laugh. And that has been missed, that atmosphere that he created in our department is missed," said officer John Langham, a Pea Ridge Police Department spokesperson.

During the ceremony, the city revealed a replica of the memorial for Officer Apple as a temporary marker. The permanent one will be expected in the coming weeks.

"Officer Apple deserves a permanent memorial. Not only did he give 23 years of his life to law enforcement, but then he also gave the ultimate sacrifice on June 26," said the chief of police.

"I know that it's warmed our hearts to know that people cared that they took his sacrifice, not in vain that they understand what he did for the city," said Officer Langham.

The chief of police explained that a red delicious and a black apple tree would be growing alongside the memorial. They say anyone in the community will be able to pick its fruit. It serves as a tangible reminder of Officer Apple's service to the community.

"It makes me feel good knowing that Kevin is going to be remembered. And that there's something here that's a permanent reminder of the sacrifice that he made," said Officer Langham.

Chief Lynn Hahn said the permanent memorial should be in place by January or February. The city also planted a white spruce Evergreen outside of the police department. It will continue the tradition of honoring Officer Kevin Apple during the holiday season.

