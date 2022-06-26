1 Year later, Pea Ridge community remembers the death of Officer Kevin Apple

First responders and residents of Pea Ridge gathered at the White Oak station, where officer Apple died, for a moment of silence.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge remembered Officer Kevin Apple's death with a moment of silence on Sunday. Kevin Apple died on June 26, 2021, exactly 1 year from today.

First responders and the Pea Ridge community gathered at the White Oak station in Pea Ridge, where officer Apple was run over, dying at the scene.

"He was a picture-perfect officer, he really was. It’s hard to say that because I know everybody says this person was great, but he really was," said Lynn Hahn, Pea Ridge Chief of Police. "Everybody loved Kevin Apple, he was a jokester, he liked to joke with people and have a good time while also did his job. Obviously, he made up of the sacrifice here doing his job."

Chief Hahn conducted the moment of silence, saying how he remembered receiving the call of his death and how it's impacted his life since. He also thanked the families of officers as they play a crucial role in supporting officers and their duties.

"It's hard when you step out and your family doesn't know for sure whether you will make it back home that day or what time you're going to make it back home," said Chief Hahn.

The chief of police explained that the police department only has around 15 officers.

"We’re family," said Chief Hahn. "So, when someone is hurt, it hurts the whole family and the wives they do step in, and they do whatever they can to support us."

Pea Ridge Mayor Lynn Crabtree explained that the death stayed close with the officers as the physical location rests just across from the police department. Mayor Crabtree explained that it still had an impact on not only the officers but all first responders and the residents of Pea Ridge. Wife Frieda Crabtree says this year has been one of growth.

"They have really come together to support our police departments and not to do it silently but to let them know that we do stand behind the blue in our town and that we respect them and that we’re going to be here for them," said Lynn Crabtree.

"I think community is stronger now than what it was a year ago," said Mayor Crabtree. "We’ve always been a close-knit strong community, but this is shown how much stronger we can be."

