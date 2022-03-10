NWA Foodbank to receive portion of 'record-setting' rice donation from local mills

Seven rice companies across Arkansas donated more than 107 tons of rice to Arkansas Foodbank in efforts to feed local communities throughout the state.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Seven Arkansas rice companies on Thursday donated more than 107 tons of rice to the Arkansas Foodbank, supporting efforts to feed hungry families across the state.

The donating mills are: Arkansas River Rice of Pine Bluff; Farmers Granary Inc. of McCrory; Producers Rice Mill of Stuttgart; Ralston Family Farms of Atkins; Riceland Foods Inc. of Stuttgart; Specialty Rice Inc. of Brinkley, and Windmill Rice Company of Jonesboro.

Rhonda Sanders, CEO of Arkansas Foodbank, said the "record-setting" donation will be distributed between five food banks in the Feeding America network in Arkansas. Along with Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock, they are: River Valley Regional Food Bank in Fort Smith; Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro; Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana, and Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in Springdale.”

To read more about the donation, please visit our content partners at Arkansas Business.

