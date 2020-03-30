Local business creates website to search for local restaurants offering to-go options during COVID-19

Food Loops in Rogers is helping connect the community with restaurants that are open during this crisis.

ROGERS, Ark. — While some restaurants have temporarily closed their doors due to the COVID-19 crisis, others are busy preparing to-go and delivery orders for those in the community.

One company is even helping to make sure everyone knows which restaurants, from Bella Vista to Fort Smith, are still serving during this crisis.

Reid Combellack of Komodo Modern Asian Cuisine in Rogers, along with several businesses, had to change its business model.

Combellack says since customers can no longer dine-in they now offer delivery, online ordering and curbside pickup.

He says luckily they have been able to keep a lof their employees.

“We’ve just found that people in the community have been very generous, especially to my staff in terms of tipping, and people have been doing everything they can to help and that just been really appreciative,” Combellack said.

He says they really started seeing business pick back up when they started offering family meals.

“People have really responded to that. We did one this last week that we got a way bigger response than we expected and so we are just trying to find new ways to be innovative,” Combellack said.

Food Loops in Rogers, a company that says its mission is to divert food waste from landfills and composting it, is helping connect the community with restaurants that are open during this crisis.

Food Loops Director of Operations Michael Kraus says the company created a website Monday (March 30) called "Where to Eat NWA."

“We know lots of folks we are talking to very closely trying to sell, trying to stay in business and trying to get through this and we know based on who we are and our lifestyles that people need to-go options every once and a while,” Kraus said.

Kraus says that's why they made the website, to make it easier for people to search for restaurants still open in their area. He says at first, they were just sharing restaurants on social media, but decide a big list was best.

“We should make something a little more comprehensive that’s not just for our partners either," Kraus said. "You know, it’s not just Food Loops' restaurant partners that need this, it’s everybody. So, let’s make that available for all of Northwest Arkansas.”