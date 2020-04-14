Fort Smith Public Schools help students access WIFI through 'Park & Learn' signs

The 'Park & Learn' signs help indicate to students where they can best access WIFI from each school during the coronavirus pandemic.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) installed new 'Park & Learn' signs Tuesday (April 14) at school campuses across Fort Smith.

The signs indicate the best locations for FSPS students to access WIFI at each location.

FSPS students can access the WIFI using their issued Chromebook devices, as the devices will automatically connect to WIFI at the location.

Students do not have to go to the school they attend to access the WIFI; they may visit any location to connect, according to FSPS.

The ‘Park & Learn’ initiative allows students to remain socially distant while completing their AMI school work during the coronavirus pandemic.

FSPS encourages students to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing while accessing WIFI at these locations.

WIFI is available for student access at the FSPS locations listed below:

FSPS Elementary Schools

Ballman: 2601 South Q Street

Barling: 1400 D Street in Barling

Beard: 1600 Cavanaugh Road

Bonneville: 2500 South Waldron Road

Carnall: 2524 South Tulsa Street

Cavanaugh: 1025 School Street

Cook: 3517 Brooken Hill Drive

Euper Lane: 6601 Euper Lane

Fairview: 2400 South Dallas Street

Howard: 1301 North 8th Street

Morrison: 3415 Newlon Road

Orr: 3609 Phoenix Avenue

Pike: 4111 Park Avenue

Spradling: 4949 Spradling Avenue

Sunnymede: 4201 North O Street

Sutton: 5001 Kelley Highway

Tilles: 815 North 16th Street

Trusty: 3300 Harris Avenue

Woods: 3201 Massard Road

FSPS Junior Highs

Chaffin: 3025 Massard Road

Darby: 616 North 14th Street

Kimmons: 2201 North 50th Street

Ramsey: 3201 Jenny Lind Road

FSPS High Schools

Northside: 2301 North B Street

Southside: 4100 Gary Street

Additional FSPS Locations