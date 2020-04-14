Fort Smith Public Schools help students access WIFI through 'Park & Learn' signs

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) installed new 'Park & Learn' signs Tuesday (April 14) at school campuses across Fort Smith.
The signs indicate the best locations for FSPS students to access WIFI at each location.
FSPS students can access the WIFI using their issued Chromebook devices, as the devices will automatically connect to WIFI at the location.
Students do not have to go to the school they attend to access the WIFI; they may visit any location to connect, according to FSPS.
The ‘Park & Learn’ initiative allows students to remain socially distant while completing their AMI school work during the coronavirus pandemic.
FSPS encourages students to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing while accessing WIFI at these locations.
WIFI is available for student access at the FSPS locations listed below:
FSPS Elementary Schools
- Ballman: 2601 South Q Street
- Barling: 1400 D Street in Barling
- Beard: 1600 Cavanaugh Road
- Bonneville: 2500 South Waldron Road
- Carnall: 2524 South Tulsa Street
- Cavanaugh: 1025 School Street
- Cook: 3517 Brooken Hill Drive
- Euper Lane: 6601 Euper Lane
- Fairview: 2400 South Dallas Street
- Howard: 1301 North 8th Street
- Morrison: 3415 Newlon Road
- Orr: 3609 Phoenix Avenue
- Pike: 4111 Park Avenue
- Spradling: 4949 Spradling Avenue
- Sunnymede: 4201 North O Street
- Sutton: 5001 Kelley Highway
- Tilles: 815 North 16th Street
- Trusty: 3300 Harris Avenue
- Woods: 3201 Massard Road
FSPS Junior Highs
- Chaffin: 3025 Massard Road
- Darby: 616 North 14th Street
- Kimmons: 2201 North 50th Street
- Ramsey: 3201 Jenny Lind Road
FSPS High Schools
- Northside: 2301 North B Street
- Southside: 4100 Gary Street
Additional FSPS Locations
- Belle Point: 1501 Dodson Avenue
- Parker Center: 811 North T Street
- Rogers Center: 2901 Kinkead Avenue
- Service Center: 3205 Jenny Lind Road