Local schools honor 2020 seniors with 'Be the Light' campaign

School faculty members decided to turn on their football stadium lights for 20 minutes at military time 20:20 to honor the class of 2020.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Looking back at high school memories most people think about prom, sporting events and graduation.

The classes of 2020 in Arkansas will not get to experience some of those treasured moments.

To honor those seniors, several schools in our area lit up their football stadium lights in a campaign to "Be the Light."

“It’s pretty frustrating I miss my friends a lot,” said Amaya Mendez, a Lavaca High School Senior.

"I'd give anything to go back to school right now," said Lavaca senior Tyler Hobbs.

“It’s drawn this in your class which was already close even closer and for me it’s just my heart breaks for them,” said Sean Morgan, Director of Security at Shiloh Christian.

Morgan says he got to know the seniors at Shiloh Christian while in his first year at the school and says they are a special group of kids.

“They love each other, they really tighten it and so to watch them grow from the little time that I had with them it’s been pretty amazing,” Morgan said.

Seniors at Lavaca High School say they have begun to appreciate all the time spent with classmates and they are thankful for this opportunity to bond with them one more time.

"Appreciate the little social time did you have your friends, all the little in-class jokes all the little things like that you miss,” Hobbs said.