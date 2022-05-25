Circle of Life to honor Veterans on Memorial Day Weekend

In Bentonville on Thursday, May 26, Circle of Life Hospice will be holding a Memorial Day ceremony to honor veterans.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The non-profit Circle of Life Hospice will be holding a Memorial Day ceremony to honor veterans and remember loved ones.

On Thursday, May 26, a ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Hospice Home in Bentonville. A second ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn at the Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale.

Circle of Life is also placing 258 American flags at the Springdale and Bentonville facilities to represent the lives of the 258 veteran patients who lived at Circle of Life in 2021. Chaplain, Debby Holmes, will facilitate the ceremony, which will observe a moment of silence, and TAPS will be played to honor the fallen.

Red poppy pins will also be distributed to wear at the ceremony, as it is worn to honor the fallen and support the living who have served.

Over 1,000 handwritten cards have been mailed to loved ones of patients serving over the last year with special acknowledgment of the significance of Memorial Day.

