Primary Election Results | Sebastian County Judge

Three Republicans are vying for the Sebastian County Judge position during Arkansas' Primary Election.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Voters cast their ballots to determine the nominee to be the next Sebastian County judge on Tuesday, May 24, during a primary election.

We're also keeping a close eye on the race for Sebastian County judge.

There are no democratic candidates, so the winning Republican will become judge.

That race includes Former State Rep Denny Altes, Sebastian County emergency management director Jeff Turner and the county's current treasurer, Steve Hotz.

As we first reported several weeks ago, Altes has been charged with one count of "abuse of public trust," a class C felony.

Sources tell our content partner, Talk Business and Politics, Altes allegedly tried to bribe Hotz not to run for judge.

