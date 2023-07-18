Bentonville planning Chick-Fil-A expansion on Walton Boulevard

The City of Bentonville Planning Commission will be discussing the expansion of a Chick-Fil-A in downtown Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville Planning Commission will be considering a large-scale development for an expansion to the Chick-Fil-A at 209 S Walton Blvd on July 18.

According to the meeting agenda, the expansion will affect the building, drive-thru, and parking lot. The proposal for this expansion says the building's expansion will be adding 509 square feet. 28 additional parking spaces will be added to the parking lot as well.

The addition of a second drive-thru lane, as well as the other features of the expansion, are expected to "mitigate some effects of additional traffic."

Another part of the expansion will be creating a connection to the Lumen, a multifamily housing development under construction next to the restaurant, allowing for better flow of traffic into the property.

Burger Engineering and Posh Enterprises, owners of the restaurant, requested a waiver from a Land Development Code that determines what materials can be used in the construction of a building. The restaurant wants to match its stucco exterior but the city lists this as a prohibited primary material. The staff has recommended the approval of the building materials waiver request.

The Planning Commission will meet on July 18 to discuss the changes to the restaurant.

