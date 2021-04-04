Arkansas virus vaccinations rising; cases and deaths decline

The number of Arkansans receiving at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine is rising and the increase in virus cases and deaths are falling.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 29,343 additional doses administered for a total of more than 1.2 million vaccinations.

The department reports 330,970 total cases and 5,641 deaths, increases of 217 cases and two deaths from Friday.