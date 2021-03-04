CDC eviction moratorium extended until June 30

The CDC signed a declaration determining that the evictions of tenants could be detrimental to public health control measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Center for Disease Control extended its federal moratorium regarding evictions slated to end March 31 to June 30.

In Arkansas, renters are saying they aren’t receiving enough protection from building owners and building owners are saying they aren’t receiving any financial relief from the pandemic to meet the needs of renters.

“The owners have not seen any rental, any rental assistance yet,” said Margret Maher, Legislative Committee Co-Chair for the Arkansas Apartment Association.

Chair members of the association say the Covid-19 pandemic has not only placed renters in a bind but building owners as well.

“Our owners still have to provide roofs, air conditioning, heat, water to our residence, staff, and when these properties may not be able to provide those. Let alone pay their mortgage,” said Melissa Squire, Legislative Committee Co-Chair for the Arkansas Apartment Association.

“The renter has to pay,” said Michael John Gray, Chair for the Democratic Party of Arkansas.

His organization is partnering with Arkansas Renters United to fight for renters. He says the moratorium extension may not be enough.

“There’s a moratorium on evictions, however, the rent is still accumulating. While the money may be delayed the landlord still has an opportunity to collect its money,“ Gray said.