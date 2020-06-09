Aerospace, agriculture combine in data research project at Arkansas State University

Former Arkansas Gov. George W. Donaghey decided in the spring of 1909 to open four district schools that would focus on agriculture.

JONESBORO, Ark. — Former Arkansas Gov. George W. Donaghey decided in the spring of 1909 to open four district schools that would focus on agriculture. One of those districts selected a farm just east of Jonesboro as its location.

The new school, referred to as “Aggie” by the students, opened Oct. 3, 1910 in a building that had previously served as the Jonesboro Elks Lodge. An estimated 189 students comprised the first class. The school emphasized agriculture practices, training, and home economics.

Aggie would soon evolve into a full-fledged university, Arkansas State University. It is now the second-largest higher education institution in the state and has continued its work in the agriculture business and research fields.