Investigation underway after driver license testing irregularities are discovered in Jonesboro office

The Arkansas State Police has opened a criminal investigation after irregularities in driver license testings were found.

JONESBORO, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police has opened a criminal investigation after irregularities in driver license testings were found.

Three Arkansas State Police driver license examiners were terminated yesterday (Sept. 4) from state employment for failure to follow procedures and statutory practices in administering driver license examinations. They were classified as civilian employees and had been assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Driver License Testing Office in Jonesboro. The employees who were terminated were not commissioned state troopers.

An investigation is now underway by the department's Criminal Investigation Division. The Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration are working to identify driver license test applicants who were issued permits between May 4th – August 17th this year. Those who did should expect to receive a letter from the Jonesboro State Police Office as early as next week.

The letter will direct recipients to contact the Arkansas State Police as soon as possible at a specific telephone number or email address provided below:



Telephone number & Email address reserved for questions about driver license test permits issued at Jonesboro Highway Patrol Troop C:



- (501) 618-8810

- driverslicense@asp.arkansas.gov



Arkansas State Police says,

"A driver test permit certifies a driver license applicant has successfully passed the written and skills portion of the test and clears the way for an applicant to obtain an Arkansas Driver License from DF&A’s Driver Services."

The Troop C Driver License Testing Office hours have been temporarily expanded to accommodate additional road skills testing that may be required for permit holders who were not properly tested as prescribed by Arkansas Code Annotated §27-16-704(b)(2).

The office hours will now be Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 7 AM weekday hour and all day Saturday are reserved specifically for individuals with permits or licenses who were not administered a road skills test.

Arkansas State Police asks anyone who received a driver permit at the Jonesboro office between May and August should immediately contact the state police during regular business hours at the dedicated phone number and email address that has been provided.

Arkansas State Police says,

"Any driver license issued by DF&A Driver Services based on a state police testing permit issued at the Jonesboro testing site during the identified three month time period could become invalid by the end of September unless the licensee contacts the state police to certify whether a skills test was administered."



The Craighead County Prosecuting Attorney will be provided the findings of the state police investigation to determine whether criminal charges will be filed against the former employees who allegedly tampered with an official state record.