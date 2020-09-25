Local schools earn Blue Ribbon status

Only 367 schools were recognized Thursday (Sept. 24) as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — There are two National Blue Ribbon schools in our backyard here in northwest Arkansas.

One is Joseph’s Catholic School in Fayetteville and Bernice Young Elementary in Springdale.

Only 367 schools were recognized Thursday (Sept. 24) as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

“It has always been my dream that we would win this," said elementary school teacher Kaci Phipps.

Thursday Phipps' dream came true. She has taught at the elementary school since it opened 20 years ago and for 20 years they’ve worked towards this goal.

“This to our school just validates all of the hard work we’re doing on a daily basis,” Phipps said.

Principal Christy Norwood says it's is definitely a team effort.

“The teachers, students and support staff and parents are definitely amazing and they’ve been doing amazing work for a long time," Norwood said.

The education department recognizes all schools based on student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates. Bernice Young was recognized as an exemplary high performing school.

“That means children are actually getting what they need to reach their fullest potential," said former principal Debbi Flora.