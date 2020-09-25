Police investigate suspected bomb found in Spiro

Investigators say they believe it could be a homemade explosive about 6-8 inches long.

SPIRO, Okla. — Police are investigating a suspected bomb in Spiro, Okla.

According to Oklahoma Investigators, around 2 p.m. Friday (Sept. 25) a call came in notifying police that an object suspected to be an explosive was found.

According to an eyewitness, the suspected explosive was found on a property in Spiro.

Investigators say they believe it could be a homemade explosive about 6-8 inches long.

Local police and the Oklahoma State Police Bomb Squad are on-site checking it out.

This is an ongoing investigation.