x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Police investigate suspected bomb found in Spiro

Investigators say they believe it could be a homemade explosive about 6-8 inches long.
Credit: Joshua Ward

SPIRO, Okla. — Police are investigating a suspected bomb in Spiro, Okla.

According to Oklahoma Investigators, around 2 p.m. Friday (Sept. 25) a call came in notifying police that an object suspected to be an explosive was found.

According to an eyewitness, the suspected explosive was found on a property in Spiro.

Investigators say they believe it could be a homemade explosive about 6-8 inches long. 

Credit: Joshua Ward

Local police and the Oklahoma State Police Bomb Squad are on-site checking it out. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

RELATED: Man arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle hit-and-run in Rogers

RELATED: Springdale shooting suspect arrested