Walmart opens first market fulfillment center in Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart will celebrate the grand opening of its first high-tech market fulfillment center (MFC) in Arkansas on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. inside its Store 100 on S. Walton in Bentonville.

The 40,000-square-foot MFC is built within the store and is powered by a proprietary storage and retrieval system named Alphabot which leaders say has the potential to "transform fulfillment," and along with it, customer satisfaction and associate opportunity.

This will be the retailer’s second high-tech MFC nationwide, with plans to open a mix of manual and tech-powered MFCs in the coming years.

The grand opening event will feature remarks from Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman and John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S.

