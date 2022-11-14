Fayetteville Starbucks on Wedington first in the state to win union election

In October, the Starbucks on Wedington and N. Salem in Fayetteville was the first in the state to petition an election to unionize.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Workers at the Starbucks location on Wedington in Fayetteville became the first in the state to win their union election, according to a statement.

On Monday, Nov. 14, the location also became the 261st store in the country to vote in favor of unionizing. In October, the store was the first in the state to petition an election.

Out of 20 employees, 11 voted to unionize, representing the majority of the votes.

“This is an important step toward our goal of fair representation in the workplace. We are fighting for a true partnership between the baristas and the company. We hope that Starbucks will come to the bargaining table and hear what we have to say,” said Dylan Hartsfield, a shift supervisor at the store.

Last month, the workers began the process of unionizing after filing for a union election. At the time, they told 5NEWS that fair pay and fair hours were factors in why they wanted to unionize, but workers are also seeking better rights and protections for employees of color and LGBTQ workers.

“'Acting with courage, challenging the status quo, and finding new ways to grow our company and each other,' as stated in the Starbucks Missions and Values, is exactly what we have achieved today. We sigh a breath of relief knowing that our voices have been heard and that we can move forward together, truly, as partners,” said Justin Bean, a barista trainer at the store.

The National Labor Relations Board conducted the election on Nov. 14 from 9:30 to 5 p.m. Out of the 21 employees total, 20 voted.

