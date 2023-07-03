Attorney General Tim Griffin files appeal on LEARNS Act ruling

The Act was pushed back a second time by Pulaski County Judge Herbert Wright last Friday, June 30.

ARKANSAS, USA — On Monday, July 3, Attorney General Tim Griffin officially submitted an appeal for the LEARNS Act ruling.

The decision was made Friday, June 30, by Pulaski County Judge Herbert Wright to push back the Act from becoming law until August.

This is the second time the Act gets pushed back. The first time it was blocked was due to Judge Wright saying districts couldn't take action based on the law until it went into effect in August. The second time, the judge said legislators didn't hold a separate emergency clause vote when they passed the bill.

AG Griffin says he is confident in his decision to appeal the Act.

"I have appealed the Pulaski County Circuit Court's ruling in the LEARNS Act case to the Arkansas Supreme Court, am confident in the strength of our arguments and will continue to defend the Act with vigor and enthusiasm," said AG Griffin.

